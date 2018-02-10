WATCH: Nick Faldo makes ace at Jim Nantz's house during backyard party

Nobody does Pebble Beach like Jim Nantz (who lives there). That was proven once again on Friday night when his co-host on CBS Sports, Nick Faldo, made an ace on Nantz's mini course in his backyard.

The hole Faldo played looked to be about 50-70 yards long, and the crowd understandably went bonkers when the shot fell. According to Golfweek, this hole is a replica of the 100-yard, par-3 7th at Pebble. There is a rock next to the tee box where Nantz has inscribed the names of folks who have made an ace there.

My favorite part was Nantz jumping up on the elevated tee to congratulate him before falling into a customary golf clap. Nantz and Faldo will call the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday and Sunday afternoon as Dustin Johnson goes for his third win at this course (the real one, that is).

Faldo did take a camera to the green to prove his hole in one. And of course the Masters music was playing in the background.

A pretty cool moment for all those in attendance on Friday, and thankfully somebody was filming for Faldo.