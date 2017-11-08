Watch OHL Classic at Mayakoba 2017: Live stream online, TV channel, start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba live this week
Rickie Fowler headlines a solid mid-November field in Mexico this week for the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Fowler is joined by Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, Zach Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.
The views will be terrific, too, as the golfers will tee it up in Playa del Carmen where the weather seemingly never turns bad and the course looks incredible.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 1-4 p.m. on fubo.TV (try for free!)
Radio: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 1-4 p.m. on fubo,TV (try for free!)
Radio: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
