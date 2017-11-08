Watch OHL Classic at Mayakoba 2017: Live stream online, TV channel, start time

Rickie Fowler headlines a solid mid-November field in Mexico this week for the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Fowler is joined by Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, Zach Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

The views will be terrific, too, as the golfers will tee it up in Playa del Carmen where the weather seemingly never turns bad and the course looks incredible.

Mind the cave. A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-4 p.m. on fubo.TV (try for free!)

Radio: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-4 p.m. on fubo,TV (try for free!)

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio