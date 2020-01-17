WATCH: One-armed amateur golfer knocks in a hole-in-one at The American Express
Laurent Hurtubise hit the most impressive shot of the day on Thursday
This weekend's PGA Tour American Express has produced one sensational feel-good story on the links. Amateur golfer Laurent Hurtubise, who was born with one arm, connected on a hole-in-one on the fourth role at the PGA West Stadium Course in La Quinta, California during the pro-am.
Hurtubise made the impressive shot on a 151-yard, par 3 hole on Thursday. Take a look at the ace:
"He hit the shot and it was a nice little cut for a lefty," PGA Tour golfer Greg Chalmers told PGATour.com. "Right away we sort of said 'sit down,' but it was one of those shots where you always thought, hang on -- this could go in here.
"It landed around the front of the green and we were all watching it closely as it tracked toward the hole and then, bang, it disappeared. We all went up in celebration and Laurent went ballistic and maybe let out a few choice words, but who could blame him? It was an incredible shot."
According to PGATour.com, Hurtubise has been playing golf since he was 11 years old and participated on this course several times.
-
Fowler narrowly trails at 2020 AmEx
An improbable duo leads the first event on the continental United States this year
-
Koepka flawless in 2020 debut
The No. 1 player in the world was up to his old ways
-
How to watch the 2020 American Express
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 American Express live this week
-
How to watch the 2020 Abu Dhabi Champ.
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 Abu Dhabi Championship live this week
-
The American Express 2020 odds, sims
SportsLine simulated The American Express 2020 10,000 times and came up with a surprising leaderboard.
-
PGA Tour cracks down on slow play
The policy will go into effect later in the 2019-20 season