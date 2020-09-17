For just the second time in the last six years, there was an ace at the U.S. Open. The 46th hole in one in U.S. Open history came from Patrick Reed at the par-3 7th hole at Winged Foot Golf Club early Thursday morning when Reed's ball took one hop and fell in the hole to push him to 1 under for the event, two back of the lead.

The ace touched off a double-birdie-eagle stretch for him.

After Zach Johnson made one in 2014 at Pinehurst, no aces were made from 2015-18 at this event. Rory Sabbatini broke the drought last year at Pebble Beach. This is the third ace in six U.S. Opens at Winged Foot. Mark McCumber made a 1 at the 190-yard 10th hole in 1984, and Peter Hedblom aced the 238-yard 3rd hole in 2006.

The hole-in-one for Reed, wearing red white and blue, came from 165 yards away and was touched off with a hat tip by the former Masters champion, who is looking for his first U.S. Open win. Reed, who is ranked among the top 10 in the world, came into this week with 35-1 odds, per William Hill Sportsbook.

Reed has just one top 10 at a U.S. Open (2018 at Shinnecock), but his game -- both the draw he hits (and hit on No. 7) as well as his short game around these treacherous greens -- sets up well for this golf course. Making an ace early in the week helps, too.

Later in the round, Will Zalatoris added the 47th ace in U.S. Open history on the same hole. It represents the first time since 2002 there were multiple aces in the same round since 2002 when Tiger Woods won at Bethpage Black. The ace took Zalatoris from 2 over to even on the day.