It's been a tough 2025 season for Patton Kizzire as he finished T40 at The Sentry to open the year and yet not made a cut in his six tournaments since. That includes the 2025 Valspar Championship where the frustrations of a rough year boiled over in his first round.

The three-time PGA Tour winner, after missing a short putt, lost his cool by punt kicking his putter across the green. The club was clearly dented upon landing, and Kizzire was forced to remove a backup club from his bag to finish the hole.

It's rare to see a full-on putter punt, but Kizzire certainly got his money's worth from this little meltdown as his putter flew a good 20 yards with a bent shaft. He then cleaned up with a wedge to finish the hole but withdrew from the tournament a short time later citing a back injury.

It's not clear whether the back injury is a lingering issue or if something that was tweaked by booting his putter across the green (or perhaps at another point in the round).

Kizzire picked up the third win of his career last September at the Procore Championship, shooting 20-under to win at Silverado Resort in Napa, California. He followed that up with a T11 the next week at the Sanderson Farms but wasn't able to carry that positive momentum forward missing eight cuts in his last 10 starts.