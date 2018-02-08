Watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2018: Live stream online, TV channel, start time, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Pebble Beach Pro-Am live this week
There are just two weeks left on the PGA Tour's West Coast swing with this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and next week's Genesis Open rounding out the festivities. It's been a pretty fantastic stretch of golf with Jon Rahm, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson all taking tournaments before Valentine's Day.
I don't know if we'll get another elite winner this week, but I do know we won't be short on views. The Pebble Beach Pro-Am stretches the coast of California and runs through Monterrey Peninsula Country Club, Spyglass Hill and historic Pebble Beach throughout the week. If that doesn't get your golf-watching juices flowing a little bit, then it might be time to take up a different sport.
In addition to the scenery, the field this weekend rocks. Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm will all play and are among the heavy favorites to take home this year's tournament.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fubo.TV (Try for free!) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 2-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 4-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
