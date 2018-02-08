Watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2018: Live stream online, TV channel, start time, radio

There are just two weeks left on the PGA Tour's West Coast swing with this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and next week's Genesis Open rounding out the festivities. It's been a pretty fantastic stretch of golf with Jon Rahm, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson all taking tournaments before Valentine's Day.

I don't know if we'll get another elite winner this week, but I do know we won't be short on views. The Pebble Beach Pro-Am stretches the coast of California and runs through Monterrey Peninsula Country Club, Spyglass Hill and historic Pebble Beach throughout the week. If that doesn't get your golf-watching juices flowing a little bit, then it might be time to take up a different sport.

Pebble Beach week always reminds me of my favorite @DJPie photo ever. This night shot of the 7th is too good. pic.twitter.com/LSbwz3jHVo — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) February 6, 2018

In addition to the scenery, the field this weekend rocks. Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm will all play and are among the heavy favorites to take home this year's tournament.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fubo.TV (Try for free!) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 2-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 4-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio