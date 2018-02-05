WATCH: PGA Tour rookies claim new world record for fastest par 5 ever played

Four Tour rookies impressively took down the world record in just over 30 seconds

PGA Tour rookies Tom Lovelady, Steven Jaeger, Lanto Griffin and Andrew Yun all recently set out to break the Guinness World Record for fastest par 5 ever played (the previous record of 32.7 seconds was set by a group from the European Tour). On their first attempt, that's exactly what they did.

Lovelady got them going with a bombed drive before the other three finished off the next three shots for a birdie and the world record of 30.16 seconds.

Then, on their fourth try, they reset the record by playing the par 5 in just 27.88 seconds. The entire video and record-setting attempt is completely enthralling and makes me wonder if I could pull it off with three of my buddies (even though I know deep down that I would have no shot).

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories