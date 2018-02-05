WATCH: PGA Tour rookies claim new world record for fastest par 5 ever played

PGA Tour rookies Tom Lovelady, Steven Jaeger, Lanto Griffin and Andrew Yun all recently set out to break the Guinness World Record for fastest par 5 ever played (the previous record of 32.7 seconds was set by a group from the European Tour). On their first attempt, that's exactly what they did.

Lovelady got them going with a bombed drive before the other three finished off the next three shots for a birdie and the world record of 30.16 seconds.

Then, on their fourth try, they reset the record by playing the par 5 in just 27.88 seconds. The entire video and record-setting attempt is completely enthralling and makes me wonder if I could pull it off with three of my buddies (even though I know deep down that I would have no shot).