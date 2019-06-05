WATCH: Phil Mickelson makes ace in Jim Nantz's backyard with announcer on the call

If you aren't in the mood for the U.S. Open, excuse me, United States Open, you will be after watching this Phil Mickelson ace in Jim Nantz's Pebble Beach backyard.

None of that is a typo. Mickelson actually made a hole in one on Jim Nantz's replica hole of the par-3 7th at Pebble Beach. Now, according to tradition, he gets his name engraved on a stone in Nantz's backyard.

There is a lot going on in this video. From Mickelson dropping an f-bomb after making it to Nantz not even being phased by the ace and sticking with the call the entire way, to Lefty rocking a glove while hitting balls in somebody's backyard, I love it all. I've watched it no less than 10 times so far.

Dropping hole-in-ones on Pebble Beach #7 (in Nantz’s yard) is how I get ready for the US Open! #KARMA #sidesauce pic.twitter.com/IyvuyUWFtH — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 5, 2019

Mickelson is likely preparing at the actual Pebble Beach for this year's U.S. Open. He said last week it's one of his last two real chances at completing the career grand slam. He's infamously finished second six times at this tournament, but he does have a win at this course earlier this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with none other than ... Jim Nantz on the call.