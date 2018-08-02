Phil Mickelson shows off his dad-like dance moves in new video for his sponsor

Phil Mickelson and his new shirt sponsor Mizzen+Main released a video on Thursday to promote their shirts, but to be honest, who cares what they're promoting because this is one of the great videos in golf history.

Mickelson dances, avoids flying golf balls and even does the worm. The whole thing is as incredible as you would imagine a video of Mickelson doing the worm would be. They even purchased the URL "MoveLikePhil.com," which is going above and beyond and worthy of commendation.

This video will of course live on in memes and GIFs for years and years, and has actually already started to do so. Here are some of the better ones I found.

"It's really not that hard of a dance." pic.twitter.com/y6Abm0ZzPl — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) August 2, 2018

When my haters think they got me pinned down... pic.twitter.com/WAaFcc086K — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) August 2, 2018

When you get a babysitter for the weekend pic.twitter.com/qVIBIAFzL9 — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) August 2, 2018