WATCH: Phil Mickelson tries to stay on Santa Claus' nice list ahead of 2020 Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson visited Santa Claus (or is it the other way around?) this week for a Phireside Chat in which Lefty hoped to stay on Santa's nice list ahead of the upcoming Ryder Cup. It's a fun tongue-in-cheek look at the successes and pitfalls Mickelson has had recently as he looks to regain his glory and pick up some career achievements.

Lefty asked jolly old St. Nick what happened to his request to win the 2018 Ryder Cup (the U.S. side got torched in Paris as Mickelson went 0-2-0), but Santa reminded Mickelson that he was on the naughty list that year (because of the incident at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock). "That won't happen again. I'm sorry," Mickelson told Santa.

Mickelson also noted that he asked for a win, calves and abs from Santa in 2019, and to be fair, he "kind of nailed all three" (Mickelson won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February and has been showing off his new-look body all over social media for the last few months).

On that final note, Lefty asks Santa what has to happen for him to get that 2020 Ryder Cup win. Santa tells him to stay on the nice list, which seems like it should be easy enough for Mickelson (as long as the USGA isn't involved). And just in case, he asks one of Santa's elves for an assist after bequeathing her a new Callaway driver to cap the hilarious video.

Throughout my life I’ve been on the naughty and nice list many times. Going to do my best to stay on the nice list in 2020! #PhiresidewithPhil #FairmontGrand pic.twitter.com/ncsPQSSmzG — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) December 23, 2019

Because of that aforementioned Pebble Beach victory, Mickelson has qualified for the year-opening Tournament of Champions for the second year in a row. He'll likely skip that event in Hawaii, but there are plenty of massive events on deck for Lefty in 2020.

Though his legacy is beyond secure, Mickelson can still add to the résumé in the years to come. He won't play at the level he played at for 25 straight years, but like he has the past two years, he can still have the best week of anybody in the world in any given event. Here are three he would love to show up for next year.

Masters: Mickelson will be going for his fourth green jacket in April, where he finished T18 in 2019. This event is important for another reason, too. It could boost his world ranking points and help him qualify for the U.S. Open in June. U.S. Open: Speaking of the U.S. Open, Mickelson will be vying for his first in the same month he turns 50 at the site of maybe his most famous runner-up finish: Winged Foot. Think anybody will be interested in watching that if he's somehow in contention? Ryder Cup: It was one thing for Mickelson to miss the Presidents Cup, but he hasn't missed a Ryder Cup since 1993. Next year's edition at Whistling Straits will be loaded with U.S. talent -- and it will take a strong effort for Mickelson to be considered -- but last time the Ryder Cup was in the United States, Lefty took on Sergio Garcia in one of the all-time great singles matches in event history. An encore would be spectacular.

