After seven long years, pro golfer Michael Visacki qualified to compete for his first PGA Tour start. As one can imagine, it was an emotional experience that was only made more beautiful by the fact that he called his father immediately after the greatest sporting achievement of his career so far.

Video of the emotional call shows Visacki fighting back tears as he tells his father, "I made it."

Visacki earned entry into the Valspar Championship on Monday after sinking a 20-foot putt. But his journey to that final shot made his qualification into the PGA Tour event far from certain. The 27-year-old was well outside of the fairway on his first shot of a playoff hole, but he was able to recover with a wedge shot that placed him within four feet to save par.

In case it wasn't clear from the video of him calling his dad, Visacki has an incredible relationship with his parents and attributes a lot of his success to their support over the years, as he told Ryan Fench of PGATour.com.

"They sacrificed everything for me," Viscacki said. "They have given up everything for me. They knew I was able to do it and they were always there for me. My dad cried, my mom cried and I cried. My mom was driving when she called me; she had to pull over and she had to take a minute. They know I can do it, and to have it finally happen, it just means the world to me and to them. It was just a really special moment."