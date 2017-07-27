Watch RBC Canadian Open 2017: Live stream online, TV channel, start time

The RBC Canadian Open takes place this week at Glen Abbey which is the site of one of the greatest Tiger Woods shots of all time (and that's saying something). Woods hit a 6-iron out of the trap over water to a tucked pin for his 9th win of 2000. It remains as unbelievable now as it was then.

Zac Blair took a photo from the bunker on the 18th fairway Woods hit out of on Tuesday from Glen Abbey.

Is @TigerWoods even real 😂 6 iron 213 tucked pin over water ... 72nd hole #OkBye 👋🏼✋🏼👋🏼✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/lQ6lof6CRe — Zac Blair (@z_blair) July 25, 2017

The field this week in Canada is surprisingly strong with Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk and Tony Finau all making appearances. It should be a nice relaxer compared to last week's bonkers Open Championship.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 12-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio