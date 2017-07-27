Watch RBC Canadian Open 2017: Live stream online, TV channel, start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 RBC Canadian Open live this week
The RBC Canadian Open takes place this week at Glen Abbey which is the site of one of the greatest Tiger Woods shots of all time (and that's saying something). Woods hit a 6-iron out of the trap over water to a tucked pin for his 9th win of 2000. It remains as unbelievable now as it was then.
Zac Blair took a photo from the bunker on the 18th fairway Woods hit out of on Tuesday from Glen Abbey.
The field this week in Canada is surprisingly strong with Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk and Tony Finau all making appearances. It should be a nice relaxer compared to last week's bonkers Open Championship.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Radio: 12-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
