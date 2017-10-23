WATCH: Rebels golfer makes ace, then field goal during Ole Miss-LSU game
Braden Thornberry has won some big tournaments in his career, but this was a pretty great moment
NCAA champion Braden Thornberry had an opportunity to make a 17-yard field goal on Saturday during the Ole Miss-LSU game. The only problem? He had to use a golf club with the football. If you've ever tried to do this, it's not exceptionally easy. You can shank it or pull it all over the place.
But Thornberry nailed it, and he got a standing ovation from the Ole Miss faithful for his efforts. Thornberry is a junior at Ole Miss after considering turning pro following his NCAA win and top-five finish at the FedEx St. Jude Classic this summer.
"Not everyday you get to go down on the field and hit a shot during the game," Thornberry said later on in the evening. "Always proud to be a Rebel."
Thornberry started his day in Oxford with an ace and ended it with a FG at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Pretty decent Saturday for one of the best amateurs in the world.
