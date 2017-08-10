WATCH: Ric Flair -- Wooooo! -- delivers terrific intro to 2017 PGA Championship

Our partners for the 2017 PGA Championship over on TNT landed a big one when they locked up none other than "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair to introduce the golf season's fourth major.

The video, which aired live on the network prior to it starting coverage of Round 1 from Quail Hollow in Flair's hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, is a quick 2:30. It includes Flair delivering his famous quotes in his typical bravado along with some unique takes on his well-known sayings.

For example: "For the next four days, the man to beat is the little one inside your head."

Flair is presently on a legends contract with WWE but no longer makes regular appearances with the country. Instead, he's been making his mark with sports teams across the country either hyping up teams in locker rooms, getting the fans going at games or simply doing promotional spots like this one.

His daughter, Charlotte Flair, is a former WWE women's champion and arguably the best female wrestler in the company today. In addition to adopting her father's ring name, Charlotte wears robes similar to those of her dad and has adopted a version of his finishing maneuver.

Ric Flair was born in Memphis, Tennessee, but has been billed from -- and lived in -- Charlotte for decades. His daughter's real name is Ashley, though she was born in Charlotte and adopted that ring name upon her arrival in WWE.