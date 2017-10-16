WATCH: Rickie Fowler hits balls into crowd at Oklahoma State's Homecoming
The No. 7 player in the world had a busy weekend in Stillwater
Rickie Fowler had a busy off weekend. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy served as grand marshal for Homecoming at his alma mater in Stillwater as the Pokes thumped the Baylor Bears 59-16. Fowler participated in a pro-am at Karsten Creek, rode in the Homecoming parade and hit autographed balls into the crowd at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday evening (while Mike Gundy removed his shirt).
Fowler is one of the more celebrated athletes in Oklahoma State history, and it was cool to see him return to his college home for a weekend and talk about how much the place meant to him.
"When people see (Homecoming weekend), I think they understand a little more what Oklahoma State is," Fowler said. "The main reason I came here was to play golf and use as a stepping stone to get to my next point in my career which is to ultimately be on the PGA Tour. I was able to do that, and this was a great place for me to do that.
"I was able to get everything done that I wanted to ... have a place that is forever going to be a part of me. Even though it was only the two years. It's a place I love to come back to, enjoy coming back to. I've been able to make some stops here and go practice and play with the team. It was exactly what I need for a stepping stone to get to that next point in my career."
