WATCH: Rory McIlroy bombs a 300-yard drive while wearing a spacesuit
On Monday during practice ahead of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy hit golf balls while wearing spacesuits. The bit was done for their watch sponsor Omega, but the shots were pretty impressive.
McIlroy even pumped one over 300 yards (in a spacesuit!)
I guess this should not be super surprising as he averaged nearly 330 yards off the tee last week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and would pretty easily be the strokes gained off the tee leader on the PGA Tour if he had enough rounds to qualify.
Still, it was quite a show to see him pounding TaylorMades in that getup. Just imagine how far they would go on the moon.
-
Snedeker, Kaymer out at PGA Championship
Brandt Snedeker joined a two-time major winner with a WD at Quail Hollow
-
PGA Championship will move to May
The reshuffling of golf's major season will begin in two years
-
Root for these nine at Quail Hollow
From Rory McIlroy to Matt Kuchar, who should you be pulling for at Quail Hollow?
-
A closer look at Tiger's 1992 debut
CBS Sports Network looks at Woods' first tournament in the pro ranks from four perspective...
-
Ranking the last 10 PGA Championships
From Tiger Woods to Jason Day, which of the last decade's PGAs rocked the most?
-
Changes to Quail Hollow before PGA
How has the year's fourth major course changed since 2016?
Add a Comment