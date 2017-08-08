WATCH: Rory McIlroy bombs a 300-yard drive while wearing a spacesuit

On Monday during practice ahead of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy hit golf balls while wearing spacesuits. The bit was done for their watch sponsor Omega, but the shots were pretty impressive.

McIlroy even pumped one over 300 yards (in a spacesuit!)

I guess this should not be super surprising as he averaged nearly 330 yards off the tee last week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and would pretty easily be the strokes gained off the tee leader on the PGA Tour if he had enough rounds to qualify.

Still, it was quite a show to see him pounding TaylorMades in that getup. Just imagine how far they would go on the moon.