WATCH: Rory McIlroy energizes morning crowd with hole-out from rough for birdie at PGA Championship
McIlroy needed a spark with his early Saturday finish to the second round
Rory McIlroy wasn't playing poorly, but when the second round restarted on Saturday morning at the 100th PGA Championship, he was third on the group leaderboard behind his playing partners Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas. McIlroy rode a 16-hole par run between Thursday and Saturday before he finally saw some birdies drop.
First came a standard-issue (for Rory, at least) birdie at the par-5 8th hole, then a less-than-standard hole out from the rough after missing badly on his approach shot at the par-4 14th.
McIlroy opened his club face wide and took a big swing, the result being a perfect chip with plenty of spin to roll down to the hole. The crowd went wild, as one would expect. Now we'll see whether this has given McIlroy a boost to make some shots and move up that leaderboard over his final two rounds.
