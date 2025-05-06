Rory McIlroy took off the week after his historic Masters win. He returned home to Northern Ireland and celebrated completing the career grand slam with friends and family. After returning stateside to play in the Zurich Classic with good friend Shane Lowry, he's now doing the typical Masters champion media rounds, making a stop by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday and recreating a moment that has been making the rounds for most of the last 28 years.

Back in 1999, then 8-year-old Rory appeared on "The Gerry Kelly Show" where, after an interview, he chipped golf balls into a small washing machine.

McIlroy hasn't done much late night TV lately, but as Fallon enjoys playing games on his show, he brought back the memory, which has aired countless times both early and late in McIlroy's professional career. The moment came full circle as the two had a washing machine chipping competition that, obviously, Rory with ease.

McIlroy didn't need much time to win, making his three chips into the washing machine in less than 30 seconds to avoid the embarrassment of being a Masters champion that loses a chipping contest on national TV to a talk show host. His biggest challenge was dodging the balls ricocheting off of Fallon's machine that were bouncing back at him as it seems touch and feel around the greens is not exactly the strength of Jimmy's golf game.