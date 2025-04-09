Less than 24 hours before the pressure ratchets up significantly at Augusta National Golf Club, the annual Masters Par 3 Contest offers players an opportunity for a bit of a reprieve. The competition often comes second to golfers having fun with family and friends. In fact, many players intentionally disqualify themselves as scoring competitors by having their kids or significant others -- wearing the iconic white Masters caddie onesies -- hit a tee shot or putt on their behalf.

One of the highlights of the 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest came courtesy of Rory McIlroy's 4-year-old daughter, Poppy, who poured in a long downhill putt on the 9th hole by just nudging the ball to get it on the right line with gravity doing the rest.

Her father and his good friend, Shane Lowry, knew it was good about 10 feet from the hole. Lowry's daughter Eve ran over to celebrate with Poppy, who seemed a bit overwhelmed by the loud roar that came from the patrons surrounding the green. Her celebration consisted of tucking into dad's arms, which is surely all Rory wanted ... in the moment.

Lowry's daughter followed with a nice putt of her own on the 9th green; she rolled it back up the hill from the front edge to the delight of dad.

Earlier in the day, Jordan Spieth's son, Sammy, got things started by hitting the opening tee shot for dad. He impressively managed to keep it straight and not hit any of the patrons who tightly line the holes at the Par 3 Course.

Wednesday at Augusta National is always a special day for the players and their families, and plenty more memories and highlights were created on the Par 3 Course in 2025.