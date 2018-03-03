WATCH: Ross Fisher's ace at WGC-Mexico Championship gets soccer goal treatment

Getting the soccer goal treatment at the WGC-Mexico Championship is becoming a rite of passage. Justin Thomas got it last year when he made an ace in the inaugural Mexico Championship, and Ross Fisher got it on Saturday.

Fisher holed out on the 186-yard par-3 third hole in Round 3 to get to 5 under for the event. It was his only non-par on the front nine, where he shot 33.

Fisher nearly won this event last year before Dustin Johnson took over late, but he'll have his work cut out this year as the leaders will be well into the double digits by the end of the day.