Watch RSM Classic 2017: Live stream online, TV channel, start time, radio

The final PGA Tour event of the 2017 calendar year is upon us. The RSM Classic will be played this week in Georgia with several players taking a last swipe at a win and entry into January's Tournament of Champions. There won't be many big names in attendance this week, but if the last seven years have taught us anything, this tournament is sure to be dramatic.

That's because in six of the last seven years the even has gone to a playoff or been decided by one shot. So you're going to want to tune in, and you're going to want to catch our final look at official PGA Tour golf until 2018.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 1:30-4:30 p.m. on fubo.TV (try for free!)
Radio: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 1:30-4:30 p.m. on fubo.TV (try for free!) 
Radio: 12-5 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

