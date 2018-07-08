WATCH: Russell Knox makes a pair of 40-foot putts to win Irish Open in a playoff
This is a decent way to close out your second European Tour win
Russell Knox shot a 66 in Round 4 at the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin on Sunday, and came from six down to win in a playoff over Australian Ryan Fox. And that wasn't even the most astonishing part.
Knox holed a 40-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 18th to touch off a tasty 66, which was one off the round of the day. That got him to 14 under overall for the tournament, which at the time wasn't assured to be enough for a playoff. Fox missed a much shorter birdie putt at the final hole.
"I was able to hit a good shot and get on the green, which I was thrilled with," Knox said of the putt. "Then I just blacked out, to be honest. I stood over the putt. I read the putt and I was like, 'Just don't aim. Like, just react.' I mean, I pured the putt. I remember thinking as soon as I hit it, I was like, 'Oh, I've hit it a bit firm,' and it just started tracking and it dropped, unbelievable.
"That's why you play golf, to hole a putt like that on the last hole. The adrenaline just comes out and, I mean, it's the best feeling in the world, to be honest."
That putt got Knox through the back door into the playoff where he holed a putt from basically the exact same spot for another birdie and his first victory non-WGC victory on the European Tour.
"I mean, obviously, to make a putt like that, it's a dream come true, on the last hole to win," said Knox. "Fortunately I've done it before, so I knew I could do it. But to make a putt of that length, twice, a little lucky, but obviously very happy with it."
I kept telling myself, 'I mean, why not?' he added. "These things happen. People hole putts to win tournaments. I've done it before in the U.S. on the last hole, 12 feet. This one was just a little longer. Made it nicer."
The Scot will go to the Scottish Open next week with one of the biggest trophies of the season in his hands and two of the best putts you'll ever see added to the highlight reel.
