Like so many times before in his PGA Tour career, Scottie Scheffler delivered his best when his best was required. This time, at the 2025 BMW Championship on Sunday, it was among his most spectacular efforts yet. The world No. 1 holed out a miraculous chip-in on the 17th hole at Caves Valley Golf Club, propelling him to a two-shot win over Robert MacIntyre in the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and penultimate event of the season.

By clinching his fifth win of the 2025 season and 12th over the last two years on the PGA Tour, Scheffler became the first player since Tiger Woods to win 5+ tournaments in consecutive campaigns. Woods accomplished as much across five straight seasons rom 1999-2003 and again for three consecutive years from 2005-07.

Scheffler began Sunday's final round three strokes back of MacIntyre but quickly took a lead over the Scotsman and appeared to be cruising home entering the stretch just outside Baltimore. However, Scheffler stunningly failed on a pair of chances to maintain his lead, missing short par putts on the 12th and 14th. Even after a tremendous birdie on 15 restored his lead to two strokes, the world No. 1 managed only a par on the par-5 16th where MacIntyre made birdie.

Down only one on the treacherous par-3 17th, MacIntyre went over the green on his tee shot. Scheffler missed short and left, away from the water but leaving a slippery chip on a quick downhill green. Unfortunately for MacIntyre, as many players have found out when trying to chase down Scheffler, there is no moment too big for the world's top golfer.

Not only did Scheffler claim the tournament and the $3.6 million top prize, he locked up a $5 million bonus for topping the FedEx Cup standings entering next week's Tour Championship, the season finale on the PGA Tour.