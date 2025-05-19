Scottie Scheffler's Sunday win at the 2025 PGA Championship was quite the statement to the rest of the golf world. His five-shot victory was a reminder of his place at the top of the sport despite a slow start (by his standards) to the season.

As soon as the final putt dropped, the ever-stoic Scheffler let a quick burst of emotions out, spiking his hat on the green before embracing caddie Ted Scott. As he walked off the 18th green, he found his family and scooped his young son Bennett into his arms and immediately took over on dad duty as he walked to scoring to sign his card and officially become the PGA champion.

After getting love from Keegan Bradley and Bryson DeChambeau outside, Scheffler entered the scoring room where Alex Noren waited to go over the cards and sign, and realized that was a two-hand situation. So he parked young Bennett on the floor next to his bag, gave him his hat and scorecard holder to entertain himself for a minute and went to sign for his 71.

It was an adorable scene and some excellent parenting instincts from Scheffler to give Bennett something he could play with and potentially nibble on for a minute while he took care of one last bit of business. It also led to a phenomenal photo after he signed, with Scheffler leaning over to check on Bennett, who was happily hanging out on the floor and seems to take after his father with an incredibly chill demeanor.

That one might end up framed and on a wall in the Scheffler home soon, perhaps right alongside the Wanamaker Trophy that now takes residence in Texas.