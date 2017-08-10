WATCH: Send it in, Joost! Luiten bounces a hole-in-one at US PGA Championship

Joost Luiten had his hands full with Quail Hollow on Thursday, stepping to the 4th tee at 7 over through 12 holes following four bogeys and a triple-bogey at the 16th.

Luiten, needing a break, one when his 6 iron off the tee landed on the green and bounced in the cup for an awesome one-hop hole-in-one.

Check it out below.