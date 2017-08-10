WATCH: Send it in, Joost! Luiten bounces a hole-in-one at US PGA Championship
Luiten buried the first hole-in-one of the tournament at the par-3 4th
Joost Luiten had his hands full with Quail Hollow on Thursday, stepping to the 4th tee at 7 over through 12 holes following four bogeys and a triple-bogey at the 16th.
Luiten, needing a break, one when his 6 iron off the tee landed on the green and bounced in the cup for an awesome one-hop hole-in-one.
Check it out below.
Ace in the hole! #PGAChamppic.twitter.com/11BukPH3ZR— PGA of America (@PGA) August 10, 2017
-
Tiger: Girlfriend report is 'false'
Woods said his relationship with Kristin Smith ended last year
-
Ric Flair intros PGA Championship
'The Nature Boy' does a great job telling you exactly why you need to watch this week
-
PGA Championship: Rd. 1 live leaderboard
Live leaderboard updates from Round 1 of the 2017 PGA Championship on Thursday at Quail Ho...
-
Watch PGA Championship live stream
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 PGA Championship live all week
-
Koepka hits marshal with drive at PGA
The U.S. Open champ hit one a little off his line on Thursday at Quail Hollow
-
PGA Championship: Round 1 tee times
Check out all the tee times and pairings for Round 1 of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail...
Add a Comment