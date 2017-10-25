WATCH: Senior golfer gets worst break ever on penalty drop, slams driver out of anger
Scott McCarron got one of the worst breaks in recent memory with this ball and club drop
Scott McCarron did not have the best 18th hole at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic last week in Virginia on the PGA Tour Champions. On the 18th hole of play over the weekend, McCarron took a drop. No problem, right? Just play it from there on the par-5 18th. Except that McCarron, who was measuring his drop with the longest club in his bag -- his driver -- accidentally dropped that driver after the drop, and it hit the ball.
That resulted in a one-stroke penalty and bumped a par to a bogey on the final hole. McCarron went on to lose by six to world beater Bernhard Langer anyway so it would not have mattered, but that's still a wicked break to get on the final hole of any round.
Although it's not quite as wicked as the worst version of this penalty ever.
