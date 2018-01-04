Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions 2018: Live stream online, TV, start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions live this week
It's outrageously cold all over the United States, even from my perch in north Texas, which means this weekend is a good one for huddling up to watch some golf in a scenic, perfect location. Thankfully, the PGA Tour is obliging with the first event of 2018, the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.
The event is a collection of players who won tournaments in 2017, and the field is loaded with names like Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, so the golf should rock. And even if it doesn't, you get to watch hours and hours of balmy weather in Kapalua, which should help brighten the cold, dark winter months as this whole thing breezes towards Augusta National and springtime.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 3 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on NBCSports.com
Radio: 4-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 12 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on NBCSports.com
Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 3 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on NBCSports.com
Radio: 5-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
