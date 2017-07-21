WATCH: Sergio Garcia hurts shoulder swinging at plant, makes eagle anyway
The Spaniard is not having a great week, but this was pretty humorous
Sergio Garcia did not have a very strong start to the 146th Open Championship. Garcia shot a 73 in Round 1, and then it really got interesting in the second round.
Early in Round 2, Garcia's ball found a bit of gorse, which he had to punch out of. He was able to, but then he got a few punches in at the thick stuff which caused him to grab his right shoulder. Garcia looked hurt for a while, but he was able to bounce back.
"It wasn't very smart. To be totally honest, I thought I was done," Garcia told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis. "It was a little sore on the next tee. I got a little bit of work done on the 8th tee. Fortunately it started loosening up as the round went on. It still feels a little bit sore."
Garcia went on to drive the par-4 5th and make an eagle putt from well off the green. He went on to shoot a 1-under 69 that got him to 2 over for the tournament and in the mix (sort of) at the time he finished. He was seven back of the leaders at the end of his round, but awful weather is expected later on Friday.
