WATCH: Sergio Garcia's wife shows off arm throwing passes at Saints game
The reigning Masters champ can run some patterns, too
Sergio Garcia and his wife Angela were at the New Orleans Saints-New York Jets game on Sunday, and the latter showed off a great arm after the festivities. Angela's dad, Marty, played quarterback at Texas, and Drew Brees is her cousin. So there is a lineage.
As for Garcia, there's no telling where he learned to run a route like that, but it's pretty impressive for the reigning Masters winner. Not "Dustin Johnson impressive" but not bad for a nearing-40 golfer.
