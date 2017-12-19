WATCH: Sergio Garcia's wife shows off arm throwing passes at Saints game

Sergio Garcia and his wife Angela were at the New Orleans Saints-New York Jets game on Sunday, and the latter showed off a great arm after the festivities. Angela's dad, Marty, played quarterback at Texas, and Drew Brees is her cousin. So there is a lineage.

As for Garcia, there's no telling where he learned to run a route like that, but it's pretty impressive for the reigning Masters winner. Not "Dustin Johnson impressive" but not bad for a nearing-40 golfer.