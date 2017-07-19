WATCH: Seve Ballesteros' 1984 Open celebration recreated with LEGOs

This is a great primer for this year's Open Championship

I don't know who's going to win The Open Championship this week at Royal Birkdale, but I know who already won the internet. That would be @goldyeller on Instagram, who first recreated this LEGO stop motion Justin Rose celebration from the 1998 Open and now has recreated Seve Ballesteros' 1984 Open triumph at St. Andrews.

Ballesteros beat Bernhard Langer and Tom Watson by two strokes each and gave one of the great 18th-hole celebrations in tournament history.

As always, the LEGO re-enactment was spot-on and tremendous. This was the second of Ballesteros' three Open Championship victories.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Golfbook