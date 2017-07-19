WATCH: Seve Ballesteros' 1984 Open celebration recreated with LEGOs
This is a great primer for this year's Open Championship
I don't know who's going to win The Open Championship this week at Royal Birkdale, but I know who already won the internet. That would be @goldyeller on Instagram, who first recreated this LEGO stop motion Justin Rose celebration from the 1998 Open and now has recreated Seve Ballesteros' 1984 Open triumph at St. Andrews.
Ballesteros beat Bernhard Langer and Tom Watson by two strokes each and gave one of the great 18th-hole celebrations in tournament history.
As always, the LEGO re-enactment was spot-on and tremendous. This was the second of Ballesteros' three Open Championship victories.
-
Watch the 2017 British Open live stream
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 Open Championship live this week
-
2017 British Open TV schedule, channel
What channel is the British Open on? Find out when and how to watch live from Royal Birkda...
-
Will 1st-time major winner streak go on?
From Rickie Fowler to Hideki Matsuyama, we could get several more consecutive first-time w...
-
Kevin Na makes practice round ace
This hole-in-one at Royal Birkdale on Wednesday touched off pre-Open practice
-
Kid pures shot after trick
This will make you feel bad about your golf game
-
R&A declares fairway OB at Open
Royal Birkdale got some interesting news this week
Add a Comment