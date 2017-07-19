WATCH: Seve Ballesteros' 1984 Open celebration recreated with LEGOs

I don't know who's going to win The Open Championship this week at Royal Birkdale, but I know who already won the internet. That would be @goldyeller on Instagram, who first recreated this LEGO stop motion Justin Rose celebration from the 1998 Open and now has recreated Seve Ballesteros' 1984 Open triumph at St. Andrews.

Ballesteros beat Bernhard Langer and Tom Watson by two strokes each and gave one of the great 18th-hole celebrations in tournament history.

One of my favorite celebrations from Open history. This was a video I created for the @golfchannel of Seve Ballesteros from when he won the 1984 Open at St. Andrews A post shared by Jared Jacobs (@goldyeller) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

As always, the LEGO re-enactment was spot-on and tremendous. This was the second of Ballesteros' three Open Championship victories.