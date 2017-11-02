Watch Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2017: Live stream online, TV channel

Find out when and how to watch the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open live this week

The PGA Tour jumps 17 time zones to the west this week, from South Korea to Las Vegas, and the final stretch of the fall swing starts winding down at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

The field is not a great one, but it is an interesting one with Charley Hoffman donating his paycheck to Vegas victims, Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay as the favorite and Vegas shooting survivor A.J. McInerney making his PGA Tour debut.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 10 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 4:30-7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!)
Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 10 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 4:30-7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!)
Radio: 3-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 10 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!)
Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio 

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Golfbook