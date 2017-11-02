Watch Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2017: Live stream online, TV channel

The PGA Tour jumps 17 time zones to the west this week, from South Korea to Las Vegas, and the final stretch of the fall swing starts winding down at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

The field is not a great one, but it is an interesting one with Charley Hoffman donating his paycheck to Vegas victims, Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay as the favorite and Vegas shooting survivor A.J. McInerney making his PGA Tour debut.

"I've dreamed about it since I was 15 or 16."@AJ_McInerney, a survivor of the Las Vegas shooting, makes his @PGATOUR debut @ShrinersOpen. pic.twitter.com/zhilmpA61B — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) November 1, 2017

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 4:30-7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!)

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 4:30-7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!)

Radio: 3-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!)

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio