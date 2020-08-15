Si Woo Kim is having quite the Saturday morning at the 2020 Wyndham Championship. Kim opened the day as one of four players sharing the lead and has maintained his spot thanks to some amazing shot, like this one at the par 3 third hole.

His shot was a near-dunk as it hopped on the green and quickly sunk to the bottom of the cup as if it had completed a disappearing act, leaving him in bewilderment until he realized the reason his ball was not visible was because it was an ace. He then quickly shot a grin at his caddie and walked off the tee box.

Kim followed up the ace with a birdie on the ensuing par 4. He's in contention along with a host of other players looking for a win just before the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs next week. Kim is fairly familiar with Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. He won this event at this course in 2016 -- the first win of his PGA Tour career.

It's looking like it could be the same site of his third if he continues his torrent start to Round 3.