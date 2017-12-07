WATCH: This golf trick shot from a snowboard is about as good as it gets
This snowboarding ball flip and drive is simply spectacular
It's the offseason, which means golf trick shots will be back and (hopefully) better than ever. We're at least getting started on the right foot with this gem from Tania Tare.
Tare is a professional golfer who somehow pulled off this amazing snowboard trick shot in which a ball was flipped in the air by one board and swatted by her as she rode a different snowboard.
It looks like something I would tear both ACLs trying to do. Props to Tare and Co. for the unbelievable showing, and may all our holiday trick shots be as good as this one.
-
McIlroy commits to Honda Classic
The Ulsterman is starting to put his 2018 schedule together
-
Oosthuizen WDs after trolley injury
Golf -- as athletic as it gets
-
Sony re-ups through 2022
In an era when sponsors have sometimes been tough to come by, the PGA Tour scored big with...
-
Daly's 1991 driver up for auction
This historic Cobra club is a classic, and now you can own it
-
Tiger Woods advocate for bifurcation
Big Cat thinks there should be different golf balls for amateurs and pros
-
WATCH: Spieth interrupts Fowler on TV
Just a fan paying his respects at the Hero World Challenge
Add a Comment