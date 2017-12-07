WATCH: This golf trick shot from a snowboard is about as good as it gets

It's the offseason, which means golf trick shots will be back and (hopefully) better than ever. We're at least getting started on the right foot with this gem from Tania Tare.

Tare is a professional golfer who somehow pulled off this amazing snowboard trick shot in which a ball was flipped in the air by one board and swatted by her as she rode a different snowboard.

It looks like something I would tear both ACLs trying to do. Props to Tare and Co. for the unbelievable showing, and may all our holiday trick shots be as good as this one.