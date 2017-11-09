WATCH: This indoor trick shot requires a monumental amount trust from helper

This guy nailed the shot, but it could have gone much worse

This trick shot is unbelievable, there's no denying that, but I'm not totally sure how I feel about it. 

On one hand, I'm impressed by the level of skill required to punch a plate out of somebody's hand with a 6-iron. On the other hand, the girl's head could have been taken off!

An Instagram-er who goes by the moniker "Coach Rusty" is the proprietor of this video, and it's not his first rodeo. Rusty has juggled with a putter, made a putt with his golf cart and hit a shot off the Target logo at his local Target

So he knows what he's doing, but this is absolutely next level stuff.

