WATCH: This indoor trick shot requires a monumental amount trust from helper

This trick shot is unbelievable, there's no denying that, but I'm not totally sure how I feel about it.

On one hand, I'm impressed by the level of skill required to punch a plate out of somebody's hand with a 6-iron. On the other hand, the girl's head could have been taken off!

An Instagram-er who goes by the moniker "Coach Rusty" is the proprietor of this video, and it's not his first rodeo. Rusty has juggled with a putter, made a putt with his golf cart and hit a shot off the Target logo at his local Target.

So he knows what he's doing, but this is absolutely next level stuff.