WATCH: Tiger Woods arrives with some swagger for final round of 2018 PGA Championship
Big Cat looks primed for a wild Sunday at Bellerive
ST. LOUIS -- Tiger Woods arrived at Bellerive Country Club on Sunday for the final round of the 2018 PGA Championship looking like he was ready to take down major championship No. 15. Woods arrived at the course rocking a backwards hat and shades which prompted approximately 1.3 million memes in the span of five minutes on Twitter. Here's a look at his entrance (walk-up music sold separately).
Tiger trails leader Brooks Koepka by four strokes as he tries for his first win in five years and his first major in over a decade. It would be the first time Woods would have won a major without a lead or co-lead going into the final round.
"It's one of those things where I'm going to be back behind the lead ... and tomorrow, not just myself, but everyone's going to have to shoot low rounds," said Woods on Saturday. "It's soft, it's gettable and you can't just go out there and make a bunch of pars, you're going to have to make some birdies."
The crowds are already amped for what could be an historic Sunday and multiple golfers have noted that this is the most fans they've ever played in front of. Woods was complimentary as well.
"They have been unbelievable," said Woods. "Not only supportive but just so positive. They have been supportive of all of my playing partners and myself these first three rounds and it's been a pleasure to play in front of them, it really has. Hopefully, we can come back soon."
If he plays like he looks on Sunday, they will.
