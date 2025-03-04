Athletic glory clearly runs in the Woods family. Sam Woods, the 17-year-old daughter of Tiger Woods, won a state title this past weekend as she led The Benjamin School girls soccer team to a Florida 2A FHSAA state championship.

Woods, a defender, help lead The Benjamin School to a 1-0 win against the Episcopal School of Jacksonville.

Tiger Woods was in attendance to cheer on his daughter in the state championship match, which was played at Spec Martin Stadium at Stetson University in DeLand. He could be seen expressing his excitement when Emma Bartoli scored the game-winning goal.

The victory marked the institution's first girls state soccer title, finishing off an impressive season. The Benjamin School ended up winning seven consecutive games en route to the state championship victory.

Sam Woods will be playing soccer at Stanford, where Tiger Woods played for two seasons before turning into a fixture on the PGA Tour.

In addition to Sam Woods' accomplishment on the pitch, her brother, Charlie Woods, also helped The Benjamin School win the 2023 Florida High School Athletic Association Class A state championship when he was a freshman.