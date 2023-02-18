Tiger Woods has been in the third round of the 2023 Genesis Invitational as a pair of early birdies got him into red figures. Still, despite the success, it has not been all smooth sailing for the 47-year-old as a wayward drive on the 13th -- his fourth hole of the day -- ended up finding a fan's jacket pocket.

"I pulled off my jacket and it [Tiger's golf ball] fell right there," the spectator told the rules official on site. "Right here, I haven't moved. He's security, he knows...If I could I would have pushed it out [towards the fairway]."

After receiving a free drop, Woods ultimately went on to save par from the right rough to remain at even par. He has since gone on to add a birdie as he nears the finish of his opening nine on Saturday.

The 15-time major champion is 1 under for the tournament and a full 10 strokes behind the leaders, who are playing on the other side of the golf course. In his first tournament since The Open at St. Andrews, Woods has performed admirably and looks to be getting stronger as the round progresses. He is currently in a tie for 39th.