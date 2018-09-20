WATCH: Tiger Woods eagles No. 18 to grab share of lead at 2018 Tour Championship
It's been a remarkable 2018 for Woods, but he's still seeking his first win of the year
Tiger Woods doesn't really have to do anything else for 2018 to be considered a success for him. He's finished in the top 10 seven times and the top five four times -- including a second-place finish at an exhilarating PGA Championship. But Woods isn't chasing second-place finishes. At the Tour Championship, Woods shot a 5-under 65 in the first round that was capped with an eagle to tie him with Rickie Fowler for the lead.
The eagle came after a ridiculous approach on the par-5 18th.
After that, it was just a matter of sinking the putt.
You know what this means: Tiger Watch is back for yet another weekend, and golf fans couldn't be happier about it.
Woods is still chasing that elusive first tournament win of the year, and it won't come easy. Fowler shot incredibly well on Thursday. With that being said, Woods has already proven that he can hang on the weekend this year. It could end up being an exciting race. And this time, it comes with the benefit of Woods getting out to a scorching start -- a luxury that he did not enjoy at the PGA Championship.
Buckle up golf fans, this just got interesting again.
