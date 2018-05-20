WATCH: Tiger Woods fires off long drive at Tiger Jam charity event, drops the mic

Tiger Woods put on a clinic this weekend at the 20th annual Tiger Jam charity event in Las Vegas, and he showed off some of his new-found (but historically relevant) distance off the tee.

Woods went against World Long Drive competitor Troy Mullins in a long drive contest during a round of golf, and he pummeled one that apparently put Mullins to shame. The best part? Woods dropped an imaginary mic after the drive.

"Tiger challenged me to a long drive contest, but then he bombed it and dropped the mic on me," she wrote on Instagram.

Woods is averaging 305.3 yards off the tee this year on the PGA Tour which ranks No. 27.