Watch Tiger Woods, Hero World Challenge 2017: Live stream online, TV, start time

Tiger Woods will make his return to professional golf on Thursday at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods has not played in a competitive event in 10 months, but he will tee it up with Justin Thomas on Thursday at 12:05 p.m. ET, and we're going to be able to watch the entire show.

Now on the tee ... 🐅



Good to have you back, TW. pic.twitter.com/HzmeQmwmVX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 29, 2017

There is much curiosity surrounding Woods these days, some of it morbid and some of it genuine. But everybody has an opinion, and everyone wants to witness whatever it is that happens next with Woods. Hopefully we get four whole rounds of it this weekend.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 11:10 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 12:30-4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 12:30-4:30 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!) and NBCSports.com

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 12-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-5 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2:30-5 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!) and NBCSports.com

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 1-5 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 1-5 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!) and NBCSports.com