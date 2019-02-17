WATCH: Tiger Woods holes out from bunker at 2019 Genesis Open to get into top five

Big Cat is cruising around Riviera Country Club this weekend

Tiger Woods finished up his 65 in Round 3 of the Genesis Open on Sunday morning, and he's picking up where he left off after thrilling fans at Riviera Country Club over a two-day stretch in Round 3. Woods opened that round on Saturday evening with a 3-3-3-3-3 start and played the back nine (where he started) in just 31 strokes, even though it's playing to an average of about 37 on the week.

In Round 4 on Sunday afternoon, Woods birdied Nos. 11 and 14 before making this bunker shot on the par-3 16th hole to get to 3 under on his round, 10 under on his week and into solo fifth place at the time it went in the hole. The problem? Well, he's still seven back of leader Justin Thomas with only 16 holes remaining for the tournament leader.

Still, it's been a super impressive weekend showing for Woods, who missed the cut at this tournament last season. Woods is currently second only to Thomas in strokes gained from tee to green. Holing out from a bunker from 35 feet away will certainly juice those numbers.

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

