WATCH: Tiger Woods holes out from fairway to take lead against Patrick Cantlay at WGC-Match Play

Tiger Woods finally had a moment at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Friday as he holed out from the fairway, 82 yards from the hole, on the short par-4 13th hole for eagle. His opponent, Patrick Cantlay, actually made birdie on the hole but lost to Woods's eagle to go 2 down on the day.

It came in the middle of a heater, too. Woods had just birdied No. 11 and No. 12 and went on to birdie No. 14 as well to grab a little momentum down the home stretch as he tries to advance out of his pod in Austin and onto the final 16, which begins on Saturday morning.

Things are going his way, too. Woods needed to win and have Aaron Wise beat Brandt Snedeker in the other match in their pool on Friday to advance. Wise is 4 up on Snedeker through 12 holes so it looks like Big Cat is going to see the weekend in Austin.

And if he does, it looks like he's going to get ... Rory McIlroy as his opponent on Saturday in the knockout stage of this tournament.