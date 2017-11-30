WATCH: Tiger Woods is draining putts and fist pumping at Hero World Challenge
Big Cat has looked pretty good so far in the Bahamas
It's been an exciting day thus far at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, and Tiger Woods has been right in the middle of it.
Woods made a birdie at the third hole in Round 1 on Thursday to get to 1 under. Then on the fourth, Woods missed the green and chunked his chip. That led to this putt from just off the green, which Woods drained and punctuated with a huge fist pump.
It was a bit startling to see Woods go to the fist pump that early in his round, but he's always been a huge proponent of par saves that keep rounds going, and he was clearly fired up.
Woods followed that with a birdie on the 8th hole on a 25-foot putt, which also received a fist pump (albeit a bit smaller one). Woods made the turn at 1 under after making bogey at No. 9.
