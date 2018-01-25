WATCH: Tiger Woods nearly aces 223-yard par 3 at Torrey Pines in return to PGA Tour
Big Cat almost holed out at the 16th hole on Thursday on the South Course
Tiger Woods never ceases to amaze. On Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open, after not having played an official PGA Tour round in 52 weeks, Woods nearly aced the 223-yard, par-3 16th hole at Torrey Pines on the South Course. He tapped in for birdie to get back to even par on the day.
It was his third birdie of the day.
Woods' swing looks pretty solid, even better than it did at the Hero World Challenge in December when he finished T9 with Matt Kuchar. He looks lithe and lean, and it shows in the swing.
That iron show was Woods' best of the day and the best one anyone has hit all day on No. 16.
