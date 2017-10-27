WATCH: Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, gets one year probation

Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving Friday in Palm Beach, Florida. He also agreed to enter a diversion program to get the DUI charge dropped. Woods made his first appearance in court in Palm Beach County, where he was arrested earlier this year on a DUI charge.

Woods was arrested in May when he was found asleep in his car and admitted to officers at the time that he had multiple painkillers in his system which impaired him from properly operating his vehicle. He then entered an out-of-state intensive program this summer to get help for how to properly handle the prescription painkillers.

Friday's appearance in court was one of the final steps to complete the entire process. To get the DUI charge dropped as part of his diversion program, Woods must:

Spend a year on probation



Pay a $250 fine



Pay court costs



Attend DUI school



Perform 50 hours of community service



Attend a victim impact panel



Have his car immobilized for 10 days

Not consume alcohol or drugs (unless prescribed) for one year

The judge noted that Woods had already hit many of these checkmarks.

Woods agreed to all of the stipulations as he appeared in court for the first time with his lawyer Douglas Duncan. Previously, Duncan had been the only one of the two to make an appearance at the courthouse.

MORE: Tiger Woods is sentenced to 12 months of probation and must complete drug treatment https://t.co/jR1PtVHW2e pic.twitter.com/Lgx5wuKQzy — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 27, 2017