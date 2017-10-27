WATCH: Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, gets one year probation
Tiger Woods will presumably get his 2017 DUI dropped if he hits certain benchmarks
Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving Friday in Palm Beach, Florida. He also agreed to enter a diversion program to get the DUI charge dropped. Woods made his first appearance in court in Palm Beach County, where he was arrested earlier this year on a DUI charge.
Woods was arrested in May when he was found asleep in his car and admitted to officers at the time that he had multiple painkillers in his system which impaired him from properly operating his vehicle. He then entered an out-of-state intensive program this summer to get help for how to properly handle the prescription painkillers.
Friday's appearance in court was one of the final steps to complete the entire process. To get the DUI charge dropped as part of his diversion program, Woods must:
- Spend a year on probation
- Pay a $250 fine
- Pay court costs
- Attend DUI school
- Perform 50 hours of community service
- Attend a victim impact panel
- Have his car immobilized for 10 days
- Not consume alcohol or drugs (unless prescribed) for one year
The judge noted that Woods had already hit many of these checkmarks.
Woods agreed to all of the stipulations as he appeared in court for the first time with his lawyer Douglas Duncan. Previously, Duncan had been the only one of the two to make an appearance at the courthouse.
