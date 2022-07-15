Tiger Woods may have missed the cut by a mile in his emotional return to St. Andrews this week for the 150th Open Championship, but that was just a footnote in history Friday as he crossed the bridge on 18 and approached the green to greet one of the great scenes in golf history.

Woods, whose playing career was in serious peril after a car crash in February 2021 led to severe leg injuries (in addition to multiple back surgeries over his career), waved his cap and wiped away tears while he finished up his second round at the Old Course, the site where he won two of his three Open Championships. Fans offered a roaring ovation as he soaked in the moment and the venue that has been central to his trajectory in becoming the greatest golfer of his generation.

"The warmth and the ovation at 18, it got to me," Woods said after his round. "I felt the guys stop there off the tee off 18. It was just incredible. Just the amount of understanding and respect from all the people that are involved in this event, that come out to support it, the players, the nods as I was getting as a player for going out. Rory gave me a tip of the cap. J.T. did the same. There's something about it. It's just different."

Playing partners Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick both allowed Woods to soak in the special moment by waiting behind as he crossed The Swilcan Bridge, a staple of the Old Course at St. Andrews. It was part of a crescendoing moment of beauty as he walked off the 18th armed with both the realization he did not make the weekend cut and the appreciation of what the Old Course has meant to him and the game of golf.

"As I got into the shot -- or closer to the green, more into the hole, the ovation got louder and got -- you could feel the warmth and you could feel the people from both sides," said Woods. "Felt like the whole tournament was right there.

"And they had all appreciated what I've done here for the years I've played -- I've won two championships here -- my British Open success and all my times I've enjoyed here in Scotland and playing," he added. "I felt like it just came to a head right there as I was walking to my golf ball."

Woods struck his approach to within a few feet for a birdie opportunity at No. 18 but settled for par to finish Round 2 with a 3-over 75. He finished 9 over on the week and is set to miss his second consecutive cut at the Open Championship -- fourth cut of his career in the event -- in 22 career appearances.

"Although I am disappointed to be heading home, I had an incredible week at St Andrews celebrating 150 years of history and the game we love," Woods tweeted after the round. "I want to thank this place for all the memories it has given me, and to the fans today for having the walk up 18 be added to that list."