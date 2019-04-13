WATCH: Tiger Woods rolls in six birdies in highlight-filled Round 2 of Masters 2019

Tiger Woods' steady climb up the leaderboard on Friday at the 2019 Masters was fueled by a flurry of birdies.

After starting the day T11 with an opening round 2-under-par 70 on Thursday, Woods roared out of the gate Friday afternoon. The first three holes he went par-par-par before he finally got a birdie putt to fall on the par-3 4th hole. He followed it up with a bogey on the par-4 5th, but then found another birdie -- this one from across the green -- on the par-3 6th hole.

"You betcha!"



Tiger Woods connects for birdie on the 6th hole to move to -3. pic.twitter.com/vFf3fBLP3h — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 12, 2019

Woods kept with that pattern as he finished his first nine when he posted a backbreaking bogey on the par-5 8th hole, then followed it up with a birdie on the par-4 9th hole to get him to 1-under on the day. If you thought his birdie on No. 6 was long, check the distance this one traveled.

It's a fist pump for Tiger at the Masters.



A birdie on the 9th hole brings him right back to -3. pic.twitter.com/O4ggZSMDoX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 12, 2019

Woods didn't slow down to open the second nine, either. He doubled up his birdie count from his first nine, in fact, and it started at No. 11 when he gave himself a manageable birdie chance at the par-4 11th hole.

With a birdie on No. 11, Tiger Woods moves to four under par.#themasters pic.twitter.com/kfH5uh0NTh — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 12, 2019

Woods' preternatural ability to bounce back from bogeys on the day had nothing on his ability to bounce back from sliding security officers, though. No, seriously -- a security officer nearly wiped Woods off his feet after his approach shot on No. 14. After he managed to escape serious injury, he found his penultimate birdie of the day which moved him to 3-under.

On the 14th hole, Tiger Woods’ drive found the second cut. Then, a security guard made contact with Tiger’s ankle after his approach through the trees.



Woods STILL made birdie. pic.twitter.com/zjugFDbTOn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 12, 2019

Woods showed no signs of being slowed by the sliding security guard when he carded a birdie on the par-5 15th hole. He showed all the Tiger-like energy we've come to expect when he's really in the zone, too. When he walked this one in, it came replete with a signature fist pump and raucous cheers from the patrons ensued.

Two birdies in a row places Tiger Woods at six under par, one off the lead.#themasters pic.twitter.com/uJ5oICPr34 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 12, 2019

Woods finished the day 4-under and carded a 68, which put him just outside the top-10 to T6. At 6 under on the tournament, he'll enter the weekend just one stroke off co-leaders Brooks Koepa, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen and Francesco Molinari.