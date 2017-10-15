WATCH: Tiger Woods shows off driver swings in red and black Sunday attire

This has escalated rather quickly. A few weeks ago in a blog post on his website, Tiger Woods noted he had begun hitting 60-yard shots but warned people not to get too excited.

"I'm starting to hit the ball a little further -- 60-yard shots," Woods write. "I have not taken a full swing since my back fusion surgery last April, but continue to chip and putt every day."

That was Sept. 22. Since then, we've seen him hitting full iron shots (on two different occasions), and on Sunday, Woods released a video of him hitting a driver, in red and black attire, no less.

Woods' takeaway still looks pretty good, but that follow-through is worrisome. He looks ... like somebody who has had a lot of back surgeries (which he has). Here's hoping Woods will continue to show progress.