WATCH: Tiger Woods sinks first eagle of 2018 Masters during best performance of tournament

So far in the 2018 Masters, the notorious 15th hole has been making or breaking those shooting on it. Tiger Woods' fourth time at the hole was a far cry from Sergio Garcia's shocking 13 in the first round, as he finally sank his first eagle of the Masters on a terrific putt 29 feet from the pin.

With the water hazard staring him down from the other side of the green, Woods' putt broke right, barely sneaking into the cup.

.@TigerWoods records his first eagle of the Tournament on No. 15 in the final round of #themasters. pic.twitter.com/ykAqxyNo7F — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2018

Woods' fourth round has been easily his best of these Masters, and through 17 he was shooting 4-under 64. Barring disaster, Woods looks likely to improve for the third consecutive day after a tough 75 in Round 2, and an even 72 in Round 3.

The No. 15 was hit or miss for Woods in the Masters, as he hit par the first day, birdied the next and then bogeyed in Round 3. It's fitting he would hit his best score of the tournament today, on a day in which he birdied another five holes.

For Woods, it's just ending on a high note, as he's looking to finish the Masters at least even. He's looking like he has the opportunity to do so, as he makes his last day at the 2018 Masters a memorable one.