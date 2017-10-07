WATCH: Tiger Woods tweets video of 'smooth iron shots' as he works way back

If Tiger Woods is indeed coming back, he's a long way off. But steps in the right direction are never bad. Woods tweeted a video of his swing, captioning it, "Smooth iron shots." It's a quick, 24-second clip of Woods making some decent cuts.

Smooth iron shots pic.twitter.com/v9XLROZnfW — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 7, 2017

In the understatement of the century, Woods' career took a hard left turn. Once thought to be a threat to capture the PGA Tour record, Woods hasn't won a major since 2008. His personal life has also impeded Woods, as he has gone through scandal after scandal since his departure.

This video has Woods fans hopeful he may be able to make a comeback yet. Injuries to his knee, ACL and back have hindered his swing almost beyond recognition, but fans of Woods think that the video may be the precursor to a comeback announcement and subsequent tour.